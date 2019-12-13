PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eight presidential candidates will be in Pittsburgh for a public education forum at the convention center this weekend.
Nearly a dozen education groups heading the forum have confirmed Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer will be at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday.
This week, we learned Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will also be in attendance.
During “The Public Education Forum 2020: Equity and Justice for All,” more than 1,000 educators, students, parents and community members will be part of the discussion. Topics include class sizes, resources for public schools as well as supportive services for students.
Several cities were in the running for the forum and ultimately it was decided that Pittsburgh would host the event.
