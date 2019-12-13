WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he was filmed on Facebook Live licking food and then putting it back on the shelf at a Wilkins Township Sheetz.

Dorian Moore, a 24-year-old is wanted for questioning by the Wilkins Township Police about his behavior at the Sheetz on William Penn Highway.

Moore walked into the Sheetz and began opening packages and then licking and chewing food, returning it to the shelf and also drinking beverages and putting them back.

His actions were caught by a friend on a Facebook Live stream. Moore claims he was drunk at the time but Wilkins Township Police say that is no excuse.

“I was appalled, disgusted that anyone, I don’t care what age, would think of doing something like that and possibly endangering other people,” said Wilkins Township Police Chief Harry Fruecht. “It far from being humorous as he made it out to be.”

Sheetz said in a statement that the items Moore opened were thrown out.

“Sheetz’s top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and employees, which includes ensuring the safety and integrity of the food and beverages we serve. All food and beverages opened by the perpetrator were disposed of immediately.”

Moore is facing summary offenses including disorderly conduct, retail theft, and criminal mischief.