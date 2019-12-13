  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Classes are canceled at South Allegheny Middle School and High School after a bedbug was found in the building.

In a letter, the district told parents that a bedbug was found in the cafeteria during lunch.

A pest control specialist will be cleaning every classroom, the office area and lockers with a liquid botanical oil insecticide.

“The District will continue to provide thorough inspections of the school and utilize the District’s licensed pest control specialist to assist with pest management,” the letter read.

Classes at other schools in the district are still on as scheduled.

