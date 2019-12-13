  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, Evacuation, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pleasant Hills, Southland Shopping Center


PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) — Businesses surrounding the Southland Shopping Center along Clairton Boulevard have been evacuated due to a reported odor.

The call came in at approximately 1:00 p.m. and crews are on the scene investigating.

It is unclear what is causing the smell and there have been no reported injuries.

