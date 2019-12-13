Comments
PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) — Businesses surrounding the Southland Shopping Center along Clairton Boulevard have been evacuated due to a reported odor.
Fire crews and Peoples Natural Gas crews are at the Southland Shoppping Center in Pleasant Hills. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/Lf726qFvQ4
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 13, 2019
The call came in at approximately 1:00 p.m. and crews are on the scene investigating.
It is unclear what is causing the smell and there have been no reported injuries.
