By Lindsay Ward
Lindsay Ward


MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after SWAT was called to the scene for a domestic situation in Mt. Lebanon.

Around 1:55 a.m. Friday morning, police say they got a call for a domestic situation on Old Farm Road in Mt. Lebanon.

When police arrived on scene, they initially alerted residents of a “critical incident” and advised those in the area stay inside and away from windows.

Police say a man was involved in the domestic dispute. He had a weapon and was making threats towards another person in the home.

Police surrounded the house and back-up was called. Negotiators were also called in, and they were able to resolve the situation peacefully.

One armed man was arrested, and KDKA’s Lindsay Ward says there could be charges.

Other people were inside at the time, but no one was injured. The scene is now cleared nearly three hours later.

