Comments
YORK, Pa. (AP) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and two others wounded in York.
The gunfire broke out Thursday night on West College Ave. Police found a male and a female. They then learned a third victim was driven to a hospital.
The coroner says 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker of Dover died at York Hospital. She was a student at Dover High School.
Authorities have not released the names or conditions of the other victims.
The investigation is ongoing.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.