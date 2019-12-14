



Cat-Down To 2020

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

As the new year approaches, we have quite a few adult felines who are hoping to spend the new year in their very own homes with families who love them. So, we are proudly waiving the requested adoption donation* for up to 20 cats (1 year or older) through New Year’s Eve. If you’re considering adding a new feline family member, hurry down to Animal Friends to meet your match!

*Standard adoption procedure still applies.