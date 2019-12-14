Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Cat-Down To 2020
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
As the new year approaches, we have quite a few adult felines who are hoping to spend the new year in their very own homes with families who love them. So, we are proudly waiving the requested adoption donation* for up to 20 cats (1 year or older) through New Year’s Eve. If you’re considering adding a new feline family member, hurry down to Animal Friends to meet your match!
*Standard adoption procedure still applies.
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Belle & Magoo
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Belle was found in one of our cat volunteer’s yard. She had an eye injury and needed medical attention. We did not hesitate to help her. Belle ended up losing her eye as it had been injured for too long with no treatment.
She loves attention and is doing very well. The vet says Belle is between 2- and 3-years-old. She is ready for a new home.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Magoo was found with his mom along a road. They had been hit by a car. She did not survive, but he did — but he is blind. The vet says he is now ready for a family of his own.
Magoo is very vocal and does not like to be alone. Because he was lonely, we put another kitten in with him to keep him company. He loves to play with her and then snuggle when they are tired.
Magoo needs a buddy to feel secure and help him navigate, and a very special home.
If you feel you can give Magoo a good home, please contact the shelter to meet this special, brave little kitten.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
Nugget
Pet Friends Inc.
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
My name is Nugget and I didn’t have too great of a start to life. I am about 5-years-old and I was found in a junk yard. Here, I got to chew on every and anything I wanted, so there’s not too many toys that can survive one round of playing. I love attention and am as sweet as can be! I will need someone who will have patience and can show me how to have manners living in a home. I don’t think I have been around too many different animals in my life, so I would have to have an introduction if you have another pup, and I’m not too sure about these things called cats. I have been under Pet Friends care for almost TWO YEARS now and cannot wait to find my forever home! Families with children over the age of 10 will be the best fit for Nugget.
All of our Dogs are up to date with routine shots, are microchipped, and have been altered, or will be altered as soon as medically suitable.
Pet Friends Inc is a non-profit, all volunteer animal rescue organization whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and find permanent homes for lost and unwanted dogs and cats in southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information on how you can adopt from them, visit their website here or call them at 724-863-7722.
