Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say one man has died after a fight broke out inside the Hotel Monaco on William Penn Pl.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 8th floor of the hotel.
Police found a man unresponsive after a fistfight broke out between a group of guests.
They did not say how the guests knew each other.
One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the fight and later died in the hospital.
Police are still investigating.
Stick With KDKA For Any Updates
You must log in to post a comment.