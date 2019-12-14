PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement seized dozens of gallons of liquor and more than $3000 after searching the Secrets Night Club.

A search warrant was out for the Homewood nightclub for illegally selling alcohol and “running as an illegal speakeasy”. 47 liters of liquor, 39 gallons of malt and brewed beverages and $3231 were found as well as business documents and items used to run the speakeasy.

Police conducted the search at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. The State Police Liquor Enforcement, Pittsburgh Police, Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Allegheny County Probation and Parole, State Probation and Parole, Pittsburgh City Code Enforcement, Pittsburgh City Fire and Allegheny County Health Department were all involved in the process of issuing and conducting the search warrant.