PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will be waking up to fog and light rain showers along with temperatures near 40 degrees (which will be the high today).

Rain switches to snow showers around 3-4 p.m. and in areas with ridges and higher elevations a little earlier. Many will see about a half an inch of rainfall and only around an inch of snowfall through tomorrow morning.

The areas switching to snow a little earlier could end up with 1-3 inches. There will be a brief dry period tomorrow before our next round of snow moves in late Sunday and through Monday before switching to a mix. It could be a slick commute at the bus stop.