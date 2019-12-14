  • KDKA TVOn Air

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — The FBI and White Oak Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a bank robber.

According to the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, a man walked into the PNC Bank on Lincoln Way in White Oak just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon and robbed the bank without a weapon.

He left on foot and no injuries were reported.

Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh

He is described as a 5’7″-5’8″ tall male, wearing a black hat with a red label and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.

