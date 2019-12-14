PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pro-charter school advocates protested outside the David Lawrence Convention Center, which is hosting the Public Education Forum.
100 Pittsburgh charter parents in heavy rain letting the presidential candidates know that their voice matters too. All families deserve options @8BlackHands1 @selmekki @PropelSchools @KDKA @JonDelano @WPXI @WTAE @NewsNatasha @CityHighPgh @MSNBC @CatalystCharter @HowardLFuller pic.twitter.com/GcYK81tWQw
— Rachel Amankulor (@RachelAmankulor) December 14, 2019
More than 250 parents are expected to march to the convention center to demand to “be heard” by Democratic candidates speaking at the Public Education Forum.
The Power Parent Network March is supposed to start at 1:15 p.m. and draw parents from Tennesse, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Missouri as well as Pittsburgh.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.
You must log in to post a comment.