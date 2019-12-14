  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pro-charter school advocates protested outside the David Lawrence Convention Center, which is hosting the Public Education Forum.

More than 250 parents are expected to march to the convention center to demand to “be heard” by Democratic candidates speaking at the Public Education Forum.

The Power Parent Network March is supposed to start at 1:15 p.m. and draw parents from Tennesse, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Missouri as well as Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

