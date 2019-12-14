NEWTOWN, Conn. (KDKA/AP) — Today marks exactly seven years since the 2012 shooting of Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Vigils and church services are planned Saturday in Connecticut to mark the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and remember victims of other gun violence incidents.

The Newtown Congregational Church and St. Rose of Lima Church will hold remembrance services in Newtown on Saturday morning.

Also Saturday morning, Connecticut Against Gun Violence will sponsor a vigil at Ridgefield Town Hall. The group also will partner with Mothers United Against Violence to hold a candlelight vigil in Hartford at 4:30 p.m. to remember the many victims of gun violence.

Another candlelight vigil is planned at 5 p.m. in Salisbury to remember the Sandy Hook victims.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all state and U.S. flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in remembrance of the Newtown victims.

“The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history,” Lamont said in a statement. “But in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world, spreading a message of love that we must proactively protect.”

20 children all between the ages of 6-years-old and 7-years-old were killed by shooter Adam Lanza. Three teachers, a principal, a therapist and a psychologist were also killed. Lanza killed his mother before the shooting and himself after. The school shooting itself only lasted around 15 minutes.

This is a list of all those killed in the Sandy Hook shooting:

Olivia Engel , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Jessica Rekos , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Avielle Richman , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Jesse Lewis , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Grace Audrey McDonnell , 7-years-old

, 7-years-old Noah Pozner , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Ana Marquez-Greene , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Emilie Parker , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Charlotte Bacon , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Catherine Hubbard , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Josephine Gay , 7-years-old

, 7-years-old Daniel Barden , 7-years-old

, 7-years-old James Mattioli , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Caroline Previdi , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Allison Wyatt , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Dylan Hockley , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Madeleine Hsu , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Chase Kowalski , 7-years-old

, 7-years-old Jack Pinto , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Benjamin Wheeler , 6-years-old

, 6-years-old Victoria Soto , 27-years-old

, 27-years-old Rachel Davino , 29-years-old

, 29-years-old Lauren Rousseau , 30-years-old

, 30-years-old Dawn Hochsprung , 47-years-old

, 47-years-old Mary Sherlach , 56-years-old

, 56-years-old Annie Marie Murphy , 52-years-old

, 52-years-old Nancy Lanza, 52-years-old

