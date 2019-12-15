Comments
DEARBORN, MI (KDKA) — Ford has announced a recall of select 2017-2019 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew vehicles due to the risk of interior fire post-crash.
The vehicles in the recall have a front seat belt pretensioner that will deploy after a crash and it can create sparks that could ignite the carpet and/or carpet insulation.
Only one fire has been reported in the United States but no injuries or accidents have been reported related to the recall.
Ford says dealers will apply foil tape to the carpets to fix the issue.
Drivers can see if their vehicle is part of the recall on Ford’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.