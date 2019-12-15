Comments
NORTH HUNTINGTON (KDKA) — An auction featuring several pieces of memorabilia from 1960 World Series MVP Bill Mazeroski will take place on New Year’s Day in North Huntington.
Beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Hamilton Auto Sales Building along Route 30, the auction will feature several unique items included 16mm film of the highlights from the Pirates victory in the 1960 World Series, an autographed Mazeroski jersey, and game-used gloves.
Mazeroski memorabilia will highlight the auction but other sports items will be available.
A full list of items available for auction is available on the event’s website.
