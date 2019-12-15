



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The dog that was attacked by a pit bull on the city’s North Side has died from its wounds suffered in the attack, according to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

When police were called to the scene on Wednesday night, they were forced to shoot the pit bull as it lunged at officers.

Lisel Virkler, a spokesperson and long-time friend of the dog’s owner Ann Murray, told the Post-Gazette that the dog’s wounds became infected, ultimately leading to its death.

The attack occurred along Viola Street when the pit bull escaped from its owner and ran at Ms. Murray’s dog, biting it and causing deep wounds. The owner tried to pull the pit bull off of Ms. Murray’s dog but to no avail.

The owner of the pit bull has been cited by Pittsburgh Police but the name has not been released.