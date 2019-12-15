PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh weather is off to a blustery start with scattered rain and snow showers and gusty winds.

The high was overnight in the upper 30 degree range, but now temperatures will drop throughout the day as it dries out and high pressure briefly builds in.

For the Steelers game, it will stay dry but cold with temperatures tonight around freezing. Tomorrow could be a messy commute as snow showers move in overnight and switch to a mix then rain through the afternoon and evening.

The same goes for Tuesday morning as there will be an early wintry mix. The weather dries out through the afternoon Tuesday and will stay dry for the rest of work week with sunshine.

The coldest day will be Wednesday with highs not making it to 30 degrees.