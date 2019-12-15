



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter weather is on its way to Pittsburgh and that could cause complications during morning and evening rush hour on Monday.

Snow is expected in the area just after midnight and PennDOT is getting prepared for the Monday commute.

“We’re anticipating snow to begin in the Pittsburgh area after the midnight timeframe tonight and continue through daybreak tomorrow morning, so that does include the morning commute,” said Myranda Fullerton of the National Weather Service. “We’re looking at an inch or so accumulation.”

According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, about 35 trucks are prepared to head out on the road around 2:00 a.m.

Drivers can track the locations of PennDOT trucks, what time roads were salted, road conditions, and more at 511PA.com.