Comments
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Butler County are trying to figure out who stole a jar containing donations for the Children’s Miracle Network.
At the time of the theft, surveillance footage shows a woman with shoulder-length brown hair wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.
Police did not disclose how much money was in the jar.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for Patrolman Lewis.
