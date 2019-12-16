  • KDKA TVOn Air

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Butler County are trying to figure out who stole a jar containing donations for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Butler Township Police say a woman stole a jar of donations for Children’s Miracle Network from a Speedway.

At the time of the theft, surveillance footage shows a woman with shoulder-length brown hair wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.

Police did not disclose how much money was in the jar.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for Patrolman Lewis.

