PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have promoted wide receiver Amara Darboh from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Darboh was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games his rookie season and finished the year with eight receptions for a total of 71 yards.
The Steelers signed Darboh to their practice squad on November 18 after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
To make room for Darboh on the active roster, the Steelers have released wide receiver Tevin Jones.
