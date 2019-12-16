



WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead following an overnight crash that shut Brownsville Road down for hours.

A fire official confirmed a woman is dead and a male suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Bronwsville Road in Whitehall.

#BREAKING: An overnight crash in Whitehall along Brownsville Rd left one woman dead and her male passenger injured @KDKA — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 16, 2019

A section between Curry and McAnulty roads, near the South Hills Country Club, was closed for hours while the Whitehall police took measurements.

The road has since reopened.

Officials have not said what led to the crash.

