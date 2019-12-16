  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brownsville Road, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Whitehall


WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead following an overnight crash that shut Brownsville Road down for hours.

A fire official confirmed a woman is dead and a male suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Bronwsville Road in Whitehall.

A section between Curry and McAnulty roads, near the South Hills Country Club, was closed for hours while the Whitehall police took measurements.

The road has since reopened.

Officials have not said what led to the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

