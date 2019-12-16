



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a scary situation for a woman who had to jump out of a window to escape the smoke and flames pouring from a building in Greenfield.

Witnesses tell KDKA when she landed on the debris-littered sidewalk, she was able to walk away.

Just before 7 a.m., flames could be seen bursting out of the windows in a building on Murray Avenue.

“I just happened to be looking out the window,” said neighbor, Sharon Bellisario.

Sharon Bellisario, who lives across the street from the fire, tells KDKA it wasn’t the orange glow of the flames that first got her attention, but rather a woman.

“Dump truck did pull up and she missed the dump truck. She landed on the sidewalk, and she got up. Cause I was shocked she got up,” said Bellisario.

According to Public Safety Officials, that 29-year-old woman suffered some cuts on her body.

She was taken to the hospital.

There are two apartments inside along with two businesses.

The fire was mostly on the second floor of the building. Crews could be seen attacking it all angles, even on the roof in freezing temperatures.

Firefighters on roof and inside building on Murray Ave. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HdTQHv8Ccl — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 16, 2019

“The cold is always a problem, especially when you got water flowing and the ice conditions, it’s not an ideal situation. They were able to extinguish the fire very quickly,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

The cause is under investigation.

