



HUNKER Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children alone in “deplorable conditions” for hours.

State Police say they arrived at the Huntingdon Village apartments in Hunker, Westmoreland County just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night after a caller reported a crying toddler knocking on the door.

According to the criminal complaint, the door was unlocked and open when police arrived. They knocked, and no one answered. As they stepped inside of the apartment, they discovered what they described as “deplorable conditions.”

Police also discovered the oven was on and running as a way to heat the apartment. The thermostat reportedly read 80 degrees.

A child was found sleeping on the carpet next to a pile of toys, and police say the child only had a pillow and blanket — no shirt.

State Police say they also found another child in a crib “with dried vomit around the mouth and dirty clothes.” To get to the child, police say they had to wade through “debris.”

The criminal complaint says the children were “visibly hungry and the diaper was dirty and needed changed.” They called Children and Youth Services and an emergency custody order for the children was put into effect.

About 8 hours later, police say they received a call from the mother, Danielle Thompson, who was reporting her children missing. She told police that she had gone to work and arrived home about 6:15 a.m. Saturday.