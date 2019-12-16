  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV, North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are attempting to retrieve a car that went into a creek in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers say police and medics are heading to North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County for a car that went into a creek at Barns Lake Road and Norwin Avenue.

The accident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

KDKA is working to learn if there are any possible injuries or entrapment.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments