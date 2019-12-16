Comments
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are attempting to retrieve a car that went into a creek in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers say police and medics are heading to North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County for a car that went into a creek at Barns Lake Road and Norwin Avenue.
The accident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.
KDKA is working to learn if there are any possible injuries or entrapment.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.