PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will soon reportedly hired a pitching coach.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey, Oscar Marin will be the Pirates’ new pitching coach.

He takes the place of Ray Searage.

Marin was last with the Texas Rangers as a bullpen coach. Before that, he was with the Seattle Mariners’ minor league system as a pitching coordinator.

His job with the Rangers was his first coaching position in the MLB.

