PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will soon reportedly hired a pitching coach.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey, Oscar Marin will be the Pirates’ new pitching coach.
According to sources, Oscar Marin will be the Pirates’ pitching coach, replacing Ray Searage. Formerly bullpen coach of Rangers. Spent two years as Mariners’ minor-league pitching coordinator.
He takes the place of Ray Searage.
Marin was last with the Texas Rangers as a bullpen coach. Before that, he was with the Seattle Mariners’ minor league system as a pitching coordinator.
His job with the Rangers was his first coaching position in the MLB.
