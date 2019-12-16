



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some of the most loyal fans in hockey are getting some major praise once again this year.

Pittsburgh Penguins fans have been ranked number one by Forbes’ Best Fans 2019” ratings for the third time since the company started the annual ranking in 2009.

The rankings are determined by a combination of topics, including local television rankings, attendance in relation to capacoty, secondary ticket demand, merchandise sales and social media reach.

In 2019, Forbes added a new component via Nielsen which calculates the percentage of each team’s metropolitan area that watched, attended and/or listened to a game in the past year.

Forbes claims the biggest reason for the Pens at the top of the rankings is the social reach behind the high profile of league star Sidney Crosby. According to the data used, Crosby’s jersey has been one of the best selling since his debut in 2005.

“Our fans are amazing, and they’ve always been No. 1 in our eyes,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. “This latest ranking just confirms it. We continue to be humbled by the support we receive from fans in all these metrics and are always looking for new and innovative ways to engage our fan base.”