Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Pittsburghers riding the T are getting a little extra holiday cheer with their morning commute.
Photos sent in by a KDKA Viewer show a T train all decorated with candy cane striped poles, Christmas lights and a wreath.
The overhead lights are even green and red. The photographer says the decorations are perfect for getting commuters in the holiday spirit while going to work.
This isn’t the first time Port Authority buses and T cars have been decorated for the holidays.
You must log in to post a comment.