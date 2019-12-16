  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heavy smoke is pouring from a building in Greenfield.

Crews are battling a fire that broke out early this morning on Murray Avenue in Greenfield.

(Photo Credit: Joseph C Bellisario Jr.)

Pittsburgh Public Safety says a 29-year-old woman was injured when she was either hanging out the window or jumping out the window to safety. Public Safety says she will be taken to the hospital.

There are two apartments and two businesses in the building.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports people trying to get down Murray Avenue are being told to go around.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments