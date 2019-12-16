Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heavy smoke is pouring from a building in Greenfield.
Crews are battling a fire that broke out early this morning on Murray Avenue in Greenfield.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says a 29-year-old woman was injured when she was either hanging out the window or jumping out the window to safety. Public Safety says she will be taken to the hospital.
Firefighters on roof and inside building on Murray Ave. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HdTQHv8Ccl
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 16, 2019
There are two apartments and two businesses in the building.
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports people trying to get down Murray Avenue are being told to go around.
