PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers defense has had itself quite the year so far and that was reflected in 2020 Pro Bowl voting, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The votes are in, and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson led all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. One part of the equation. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the votes pic.twitter.com/gXVvF6QmSE
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019
Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Tyler Matakevich all were among the top vote-getters for defensive players in the AFC.
Joining them on the offensive side of the ball is Maurkice Pouncey.
Of the six Steelers leading the way, Watt received the most votes with 251,248.
The 2020 Pro Bowl is scheduled for January 26, the weekend prior to Super Bowl 54.
