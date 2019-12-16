Filed Under:2020 Pro Bowl, Cam Heyward, Devin Bush, Maurkice Pouncey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, TJ Watt, Tyler Matakevich


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers defense has had itself quite the year so far and that was reflected in 2020 Pro Bowl voting, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Tyler Matakevich all were among the top vote-getters for defensive players in the AFC.

Joining them on the offensive side of the ball is Maurkice Pouncey.

Of the six Steelers leading the way, Watt received the most votes with 251,248.

The 2020 Pro Bowl is scheduled for January 26, the weekend prior to Super Bowl 54.

Comments