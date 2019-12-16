Comments
“Baby Yoda” is a character who appears in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” which aired in November. Since his first appearance, he has gone viral.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The force is strong with these little ones!
These #MageeHolidayBabies are out of this world cute! pic.twitter.com/3IAYd4qe3x
— UPMC (@UPMC) December 16, 2019
Adorable newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital are dressed up as little Baby Yodas to celebrate the holidays and rival the Star Wars character’s internet fame.
The babies were wearing crocheted green ears and Santa hats as well as t-shirts that read “Cute, I am.”
