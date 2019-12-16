  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The force is strong with these little ones!

Adorable newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital are dressed up as little Baby Yodas to celebrate the holidays and rival the Star Wars character’s internet fame.

(Photo Credit: UPMC/Twitter)

The babies were wearing crocheted green ears and Santa hats as well as t-shirts that read “Cute, I am.”

(Photo Credit: UPMC/Twitter)

“Baby Yoda” is a character who appears in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” which aired in November. Since his first appearance, he has gone viral.

