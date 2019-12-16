BASTOGNE, Belgium (AP/KDKA) — One local World War II veteran is reflecting on his involvement in the Battle of the Bulge.

Allies and former enemy Germany together marked the 75th anniversary of one of the most important battles in World War II.

At dawn on Dec. 16, 1944, Adolf Hitler launched a last-ditch offensive to turn the tide of the war after the allies had pushed German forces back across France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Hitler’s surprise offensive pierced the front line so deeply it came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge.

Clarence Gumberg of Stanton Heights was an 18-year-old medic square in the middle of the battle.

Gumberg only cared about one thing: answering the screams for ‘medic.’

“They’re scared,” Gumberg, 97, said. “We told them we’re going to get you out of here. The main thing was to get them out of the fox hole.

During his mission to save others, Gumberg found himself in need of help.

“I went into a fox hole and tried to treat a fella. When I stood up, that’s when I got hit,” Gumberg said. “I got hit, lost three fingers.”

Bleeding heavily, Gumberg patched himself up and went back to work saving lives.

“That’s what medics were for. That’s what we were trained for,” Gumberg said.

For what it’s worth, 75 years haven’t doused this soldier’s spirit.

“If I were called tomorrow, I’d be there,” Gumberg said.

