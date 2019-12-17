MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a robbery and assault case from earlier this month.

According to the Observer-Reporter, Christopher Urista allegedly beat a man with a baseball bat during a robbery that took place on Thomas Street.

Monongahela Police have a warrant out for his arrest on charges of attempted homicide and related crimes.

Police also say there was a 14-year-old accomplice with Urista.

Urista was arrested after police searched a home along Finley Street.

The victim is home and recovering.

