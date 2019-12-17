BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Officials say thieves are breaking into homes in Brentwood and stealing car keys so they can drive off with the homeowner’s vehicle.

The community is on alert after the Brentwood Borough Police Department issued a release about the burglaries and stolen vehicles on Tuesday.

“Someone’s breaking into someone’s home while they’re sleeping and then stealing keys and personal items while they’re home,” resident Sharon Luther said. “So that’s a little frightening.”

According to the police, thieves hit three streets: East Garden Road, Jacobson Drive and Hillpert Street.

Luther lives on the same street as her 91-year-old mom, and the couple next door had two cars stolen.

The Brentwood Borough Police Department told residents to make sure even second-story windows are locked and all valuables, especially cars, are secured.

“They did a robocall to all the residents in Brentwood, informing us that they had some leads,” Luther said.

Officials are asking for calls if anyone have information or video that could help the investigation.