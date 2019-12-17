



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Thanksgiving so late this year, Christmas is sneaking up on us. If you haven’t shipped out your Christmas gifts yet, some local USPS post offices are offering extended hours.

Some Western Pennsylvania offices will be open on Sunday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, the United States Postal Service says.

There will also be some extended Saturday hours at select locations.

Click To Enlarge Picture And See Times —



USPS says the Monroeville and Cranberry post offices will open their lobbies from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on those Sundays for customers who have been left notices of attempted deliveries, or for people who have tracking information saying their package is at the post office.