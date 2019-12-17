Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is set to announce a new sustainability strategy that will get rid of single-use plastics.
On Tuesday, Giant Eagle will announce its commitment to eliminating single-use plastics by 2025.
The company says it plans to move away from plastic bags, straws, single serve fresh food containers, bottled beverages and more.
It will also focus on “achieving significant milestones” related to waste and carbon emissions, as well as having more sustainable products.
