



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt women’s basketball player Kyla Nelson has returned to the court.

The junior guard was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor of the appendix in August, and played on Tuesday in her first game since being diagnosed.

Nelson, who had successful surgery in October, checked into Tuesday’s game against Miami of Ohio with 2 minutes 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

She played 13 minutes, scoring three points. She also tallied two assists and grabbed one rebound in Pitt’s 80-71 loss.

Before making her debut, Nelson had been practicing with the team for two weeks.

“The fact that I’m already out on the floor is a blessing to me and I just feel really lucky.” @kylanelson_ on her return to @Pitt_WBB after cancer treatment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8YArZzc1Hy — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 18, 2019

Before the game, Nelson was surprised by ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2015.

The cancer spread to her lungs almost a year later, but she underwent her final day of chemo in 2018.

We’re not crying, you’re crying 😭🤗@sportsiren surprises @kylanelson_ before she returns to the court in her first game after cancer surgery ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kqYT47JDnd — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 17, 2019

Nelson also hit a half-court shot before the game.