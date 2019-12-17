Filed Under:cancer, Kyla Nelson, Local TV, PITT Women's Basketball, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh, Women's Basketball


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt women’s basketball player Kyla Nelson has returned to the court.

The junior guard was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor of the appendix in August, and played on Tuesday in her first game since being diagnosed.

Nelson, who had successful surgery in October, checked into Tuesday’s game against Miami of Ohio with 2 minutes 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

She played 13 minutes, scoring three points. She also tallied two assists and grabbed one rebound in Pitt’s 80-71 loss.

Before making her debut, Nelson had been practicing with the team for two weeks.

Before the game, Nelson was surprised by ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2015.

The cancer spread to her lungs almost a year later, but she underwent her final day of chemo in 2018.

Nelson also hit a half-court shot before the game.

Comments