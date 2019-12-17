Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six local police agencies gave children a reason to smile this Christmas.
Officers took time the time on Tuesday to give gifts to children in Squirrel Hill.
A motorcade pulled up to The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh with the gifts.
The private school offers education to children with special needs.
“There’s nothing like the joy of a smile, and every present we bring in here is like one extra smile we bring to the kids,” Aspinalwall Chief David Nemec said. “But we get it in return too, because it makes us happy and it makes us smile.”
Officers also delivered gifts to the Children’s Institute’s outpatient areas.
