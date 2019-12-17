PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, OBJ is not too thrilled to be stuck in Cleveland after a less than impressive season.

The latest update in the Odell Beckham Jr. situation is that the Pro Bowl player has reached out in some way to at least four teams, asking them to “come get him.” NFL Insider Aditi Kinkhabwala told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland Tuesday morning that Odell Beckham Jr. would like a trade to Pittsburgh.

“@AKinkhabwala just told us on @923TheFan that Odell Beckham also told the Steelers to “come get him.” So now that’s at least four teams according to reports.”

.@AKinkhabwala just told us on @923TheFan that Odell Beckham also told the Steelers to "come get him." So now that's at least four teams according to reports — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) December 17, 2019

The exact exchange between Kinkhabwala and the hosts of the show can be heard in the tweet below.

“Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly told Steelers players to “come get me” according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala”

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly told Steelers players to "come get me" according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/8DAgjepMVN — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) December 17, 2019

It is highly unlikely a trade would be made between two bitter AFC North rivals, but as Steelers fans saw with the Antonio Brown saga in the 2019 offseason, players are finding more and more ways of getting out of contracts and deals to play with who they want.