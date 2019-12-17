



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools has vowed to stop the violence at Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12.

From the beginning of the school year in August through the end of October, school police responded to 60 incidents at the school.

According to a Right-to-Know Law request filed by KDKA, school police have filed charges against students in 21 incidents for offenses ranging from illegal weapons to narcotics.

There were seven arrests for assault.

In addition, they’ve investigated 49 other incidents that did not result in arrests, including threats of violence that resulted in the school being placed in lockdown.

But things came to a head during a week in late October when students brawled in the hallway and a teacher was injured breaking up another fight.

After that staff member was injured, the administration increased security and mentoring programs for students.

“Lately it’s been better. But previously, it was a little crazy,” football star and Pitt recruit Dayon Hayes said.

Hayes says things have begun to turn around in Westinghouse with a new acting principal ushering in counseling and intervention plans for students and after-school programs.

“There’s no more standing around anymore,” Hayes said. “If you’re not in an after-school program, go home.”

The district says incidents and suspensions are down in the past five weeks, but concerns persist.

Just last Friday, representatives of Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers met with the administration and then issued this statement.

“Multiple times the PFT has communicated to the District concerns and recommendations based on what we continue to learn from the teachers and others who work at Westinghouse. We had an update meeting with administration. Again, the PFT requested additional security. We look forward to tangible results.”

Some of these initiatives are still being implemented, but while progress is being made, curbing the violence and restoring the academic environment are still works in progress.