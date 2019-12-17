PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have acquired forward Kevin Roy from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Ryan Haggerty.

Roy will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

He has played 23 games for Florida’s AHL affiliate the Springfield Thunderbirds, scoring four goals, 10 assists, for 14 points.

The 26-year-old forward has played 28 NHL games between 2017 and 2019 with Anaheim Ducks, scoring six goals, one assist, for seven points.

Roy was drafted by the Ducks in the fourth round, 97th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

He was the captain of the Northeastern University Huskies in his senior season. He scored 65 goals, 85 assists for 150 points.

The Penguins will begin a Western Canada road trip tonight against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 p.m.