PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for Pittsburghers, we’re in the fourth best city for holiday celebrations.
According to a WalletHub study, Pittsburgh ranks as the fourth best city to be in while celebrating Christmas.
The study looked at the 100 most populated cities and considered several factors to determine “where you’re guaranteed to enjoy a holly jolly Christmas whether you’ve been naughty or nice.”
WalletHub says it considered five key “dimensions:” traditions, observance, generosity, shopping and costs.
Above Pittsburgh were Atlanta, Orlando and New York. Pittsburghers had the most traditions and fun, netting a score of 25 in that category while the other top three only scored six, three and one point respectively.
The costs were also relatively low to other cities, as well as the generosity rank. Overall, Pittsburgh had a total score of 63.50.
