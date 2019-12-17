  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jaylen Twyman has gathered another honor as the Panthers prepare for Bowl Season.

The defensive lineman was named to the second unit for the Sporting News All-American Team Tuesday afternoon.

“Sporting News All-American 🇺🇸🏆 Jaylen Twyman | @JaylenTwyman Second Team ✨ Defensive Line #H2P”

Twyman ended his sophomore campaign with 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks and a pass deflection.

Earlier this month, Twyman was named to the All-ACC First team.

The Panthers are in action the day after Christmas for the Quick Lane Bowl against Eastern Michigan. The game is slated for an 8:00 p.m. kickoff in Detroit.

