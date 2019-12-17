PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A Plum teacher is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home with his wife and their 17-year-old.
Michael Verrico is now on leave as he faces burglary charges. The Trib reports his wife Heather is also facing charges.
According to the Trib, the couple and their 17-year-old burglarized a neighbor’s home back in January and charges were just filed.
Verrico is a physical education teacher at O’Block Junior High School.
In a statement, the school district said in part:
“The Plum Borough School District was made aware of a criminal complaint filed against one of our employees by the Plum Borough Police Department. The employee has been placed on administrative leave.
After reviewing the complaint, the alleged incident occurred outside the scope of the individual’s professional duties and is no way related to any District responsibilities. The Plum Borough School District will take every step possible to maintain the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff.”
You must log in to post a comment.