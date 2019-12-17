



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The community center run by SisTers PGH, a group that supports the trans community, was lost to a fire in Greenfield yesterday.

SisTers PGH says Monday’s fire on the second floor spread to their offices and now they’re forced to close during a busy time of year.

This has also left them looking for a new place. So far, they’ve been able to raise just over $4,000 to help them move to a new location.

Windows and doors now boarded up after a fire. This is on Murray Ave in Greenfield. While a woman is recovering after jumping out of a window to escape, an org. on the first floor, ⁦@SisTersPGH⁩ was forced to close. How the community is helping on ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/q8r0SxcyFZ — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 17, 2019

Even local politicians are stepping in, with Dan Frankel tweeting: “During this season of generosity, please remember (SisTers PGH) an organization that provides invaluable support to our trans community. SisTers’ facility had a fire today & the organization is seeking donations to help them prepare for their next steps.”

During this season of generosity, please remember @SisTersPGH, an organization that provides invaluable support to our trans community. SisTers’ facility had a fire today & the organization is seeking donations to help them prepare for their next steps. https://t.co/evY54tymt6 — Dan Frankel (@RepDanFrankel) December 16, 2019

A woman had to jump out a window to escape the fire. Officials say she had some cuts and was taken to a local hospital.

Still no word on a cause of the fire.