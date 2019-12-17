  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending five players to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro were named to the AFC team, announced Tuesday.

It is the 19th straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl.

Heyward is going to the Pro Bowl for the third time, while Watt and Fitzpatrick are playing in the game for the first time.

DeCastro earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod, and Pouncey was selected for the eighth time.

The Steelers said only five players in franchise history have been selected to more Pro Bowls than Pouncey.

The Pro Bowl is Jan. 26 in Orlando.

