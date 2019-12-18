



Irwin, Pa. (KDKA) — The two children who were left alone in “deplorable conditions” for hours in Westmoreland County got to participate in a special event.

Cops and kids filled shopping carts with gifts on Wednesday at a Walmart in Irwin for the “Shop With A Cop” event.

Tpr. Stephen Limani, of Pennsylvania State Police, is the driving force and organizer of what has become a very popular Westmoreland County holiday tradition.

“I’m elated,” Limani said. “Beyond happy. … I’m the luckiest guy I know..”

More than 300 kids took part in this year’s event on Tuesday.

“Seeing these kids smile, buying them two carts of Christmas gifts, is awesome,” trooper Zachary Wolford said.

Wolford and trooper Hanna Huber helped 1-year-old Tristin and 4-year-old Johnny shop.

The troopers were the ones who rescued the boys after they were found filthy and hungry.

The boys’ mother is facing two felonies and other charges.

The boys are now in the care of their grandmother and aunt.

Kenny Ross Automotive Group picked up the tab for the event.

