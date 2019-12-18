PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The House of Representatives is debating two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Former state governor Tom Corbett and former Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairman Jim Burn broke down the recent events of the impeachment inquiry.

The event has been receiving a lot of coverage, and Corbett believes people are already set in their ways.

“It is personal,” Corbett said. Emotions are very high. … You see in the polls, it doesn’t show a great deal of movement … People have made up their minds. People have been losing confidence in the government. That is really at its height right now.”

The latest polls are not trending well for those who favor impeachment, and Burn said that has to do with the perception of redundancy.

“We are hearing the same things again, again and again,” Burn said. “People who are watching, people who are engaged, are looking for something new. As this moves into the house and into the trial phase in the Senate, that could change again.”