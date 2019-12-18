PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CAPA students and Pittsburgh cops teamed up to bring a little extra holiday cheer to commuters’ Wednesday mornings.
Pittsburgh Police shared photos of cops caroling alongside students from CAPA’s Vocal Department.
They stood on the corner of Liberty Avenue and Sixth Street downtown, singing loud for all to hear.
“And the cops… well, they gave it their all too!” the post reads.
In a video shared to Twitter, they could be heard belting out “Joy to the World.”
Caroling with Cops!
Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts is a magnet school located in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.
