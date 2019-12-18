  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Butler County, Evans City, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Water Main Break


EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A water main break in Evans City is causing some morning rush hour traffic delays.

A 10-inch main broke on Main Street in Evans City, Butler County.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports traffic is inching by slowly.

Crews have fixed the break and are now working on filling the hole.

Evans City Water and Sewer Authority says the break happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, but repairs are dragging on because crews were having trouble finding the source of the break.

Repairs are expected to take at least another hour.

All the water on the road is also a concern and crews will need to come in and salt there.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments