EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A water main break in Evans City is causing some morning rush hour traffic delays.
A 10-inch main broke on Main Street in Evans City, Butler County.
HAPPENING NOW: Water main break on Main St. in Evans City, Butler Co. 10 inch break, traffic moving slowly. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/diqGMn2PFd
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 18, 2019
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports traffic is inching by slowly.
Crews have fixed the break and are now working on filling the hole.
Evans City Water and Sewer Authority says the break happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, but repairs are dragging on because crews were having trouble finding the source of the break.
Repairs are expected to take at least another hour.
All the water on the road is also a concern and crews will need to come in and salt there.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
