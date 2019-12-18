Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.
Police were called to the scene on Arlington Avenue near East Warrington Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Police say medics treated a woman in a parking lot after her partner accidentally reversed their car, backing into her.
#NEW: We are working to learn more from police about this incident along Arlington Ave. It happened around 5:30 this morning. @KDKA https://t.co/I6FkmOaGGn
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 18, 2019
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
She was treated for a neck and head injury, police say.
Both parties told police it was a mistake and no charges will be filed.
You must log in to post a comment.