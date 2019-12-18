Filed Under:Allentown, Arlington Avenue, Local TV, Pedestrian Accident, Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene on Arlington Avenue near East Warrington Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Pittsburgh Police say medics treated a woman in a parking lot after her partner accidentally reversed their car, backing into her.

She was treated for a neck and head injury, police say.

Both parties told police it was a mistake and no charges will be filed.

